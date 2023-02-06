HomeFeature Story

ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year

Grammy Awards weekend was jam packed with countless events, but the Roc Nation Brunch is still the one event entertainment’s hottest celebrities and music fans look forward to each year. Your favorite celebs did not disappoint with their pastel colored fits and pairing smiles. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity moments at the highly-anticipated brunch event inside.

In case you missed one of the Grammy’s long-awaited events, we have a gallery of our favorite celebrities in their Roc Nation brunch fits. Don’t worry: There are few brunch boots and a gallery filled (mostly) great fashion choices this year. On Saturday (Feb. 4), D’USSE@ Cognac welcomed a star-studded array of special guests for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles. There was music by Roc Nation DJ, Harley Viera Newton and countless celebrities and music industry professionals in attendance.

Celebrities like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, and more gathered for music’s biggest weekend to celebrate everyone’s major achievements. They were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Many fans wondered if there’s food at the brunch, because photos only picture them chatting to cocktails, but first-time Roc Nation brunch goers assure us that they were fed and full. Roc Nation wouldn’t do its guests like that.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity moments at the 2023 Roc Nation brunch event below:

1. An Array of Fits & Faves

An Array of Fits & Faves

2. Hip Hop’s Best Acts in the Building

Hip Hop's Best Acts in the Building

3. Tyler, the Creator Came With His Classic Look

Tyler, the Creator Came With His Classic Look

4. Elliott Wilson Stopped By

Elliott Wilson Stopped By

5. Teyana Taylor Throwing Fits Per Usual

Teyana Taylor Throwing Fits Per Usual

6. J.I.D. Checking In

J.I.D. Checking In

7. Winnie Harlow Glowing In Green

Winnie Harlow Glowing In Green

8. Victor Cruz Popped Out

Victor Cruz Popped Out

9. Roc Nation Brunch Right This Way

Roc Nation Brunch Right This Way

10. Dixson’s The Pop of Color

Dixson's The Pop of Color

11. Miguel Made An Appearance

Miguel Made An Appearance

12. The Girls Looked GOODT

The Girls Looked GOODT

13. 2 Chainz Kept It Cool

2 Chainz Kept It Cool

14. Ok Vic Mensa With the Smize

Ok Vic Mensa With the Smize

15. Alright Now, Uzi…

Alright Now, Uzi...

16. Ambré Got Her Fit Off

Ambré Got Her Fit Off

17. G Herbo & Jacquees Came Through

G Herbo & Jacquees Came Through

18. Cheers to Joey Bada$$

Cheers to Joey Bada$$

19. Daniel Harvey in the Big A$$ Suit

Daniel Harvey in the Big A$$ Suit

20. Black Boy Joy

Black Boy Joy

21. God Did

God Did

22. All the Girls Were There To Stunt

All the Girls Were There To Stunt

23. Pusha T in the All White Ensemble

Pusha T in the All White Ensemble

24. Lil Baby Rocks Marni

Lil Baby Rocks Marni

25. Shenseea Radiates

Shenseea Radiates

26. Suited and Booted

Suited and Booted

27. King Combs Kept It P

King Combs Kept It P

28. Why So Serious, Push?

Why So Serious, Push?

29. This Photo Is About TEMS!

This Photo Is About TEMS!

30. Swizz Beatz & Ink Pose For the Camera

Swizz Beatz & Ink Pose For the Camera

31. Beautiful Baileys at Brunch

Beautiful Baileys at Brunch

32. Normani Looks Gorgeous

Normani Looks Gorgeous

33. Once Again, TEMS!

Once Again, TEMS!

34. Kelly Rowland Leaving No Crumbs Again and Again

Kelly Rowland Leaving No Crumbs Again and Again

35. DJ Khaled and Mark Wahlberg? Random But We Love It

DJ Khaled and Mark Wahlberg? Random But We Love It

36. Gang’s All Here

Gang's All Here

37. Offset Looks Dashing

Offset Looks Dashing

38. J.I.D. & Joey

J.I.D. & Joey

39. Cruz Cheesin’

Cruz Cheesin'

40. Legends Link Up

Legends Link Up

41. We Know June Ambrose Came With It

We Know June Ambrose Came With It

42. Our Good Sis Janelle Monae Ate

Our Good Sis Janelle Monae Ate

43. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls

44. Miguel Did A Fit Change?

Miguel Did A Fit Change?

45. Ari Lennox Popped Out

Ari Lennox Popped Out

46. The Guys

The Guys

47. The Guys (And Ella Mai)

The Guys (And Ella Mai)

48. Once Again, The Roc Nation Brunch Was A Hit!

Once Again, The Roc Nation Brunch Was A Hit!
Close