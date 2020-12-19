Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic comedy Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was set for a theater release before having to pivot to Amazon Prime. Now that images from the anticipated film have been released, fans on Twitter are ready to pack their bags for Zamunda.
Amazon Studios released on Friday (Dec. 18) the first look images of Coming 2 America, featuring shots of fellow co-stars Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Tracy Morgan among others. Shari Headley and James Earl Jones also return to reprise their roles.
Coming 2 America finds Price Akeem Joffer [Murphy] ready to assume the throne of King from his father [Jones] and returns to Queens, N.Y. with Semmi [Hall] to find a lost son [Jermaine Fowler] who will be heir to the throne.
Like many other big films for 2020, Coming 2 America had to make the switch due to the pandemic still making it unsafe to head outdoors although help is said to be on the way. That said, the movie should definitely play just as well inside homes as it would in theaters if the images shared are any indication.
Check out the reaction to the images from Twitter below. Of course, not everyone seems thrilled.
We think you’ll love them for the next thirty years too. #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/xXJE0tsQyX
— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) December 18, 2020
— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) December 18, 2020
—
Photo: Amazon Studios
Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Can't wait! #Coming2America https://t.co/peXzzMbv9U— Author Sharon C. Cooper (@Sharon_Cooper1) December 19, 2020
2.
Awwww i gotta put my mom on to this https://t.co/epBuVmswfD— Mulani (@Mulani_xo) December 18, 2020
3.
Now wait a second... https://t.co/c7i5P6dqmu— girl idk (@ihatechujodie) December 18, 2020
4.
How i would have shown up to the new Coming to America premiere #Coming2America @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Y2d0uwmjTr— Leon: The Professional (@LeonDaGreat) December 19, 2020
5.
I fear this is giving me “ straight to blue ray “ type of aura https://t.co/ovIpDPeBtP— Black Guy Pearce (@Sir_Cyriac) December 19, 2020
6.
This finna be some bullshit https://t.co/fmnHpUCDFI— BIG L’A (@__l00seunicorn) December 19, 2020
7.
Lmao warlord Wesley Snipes looks based https://t.co/MNga8wN94z— Sean 🎄 (@95FO_Bhoy) December 19, 2020
8.
Looking forward!! #Coming2America https://t.co/UZYP1cpMQz— Michelle N Barnes (@MichelleNBarnes) December 18, 2020
9.
Praying this doesn’t cause a week long diaspora war lmao https://t.co/yfoTSX9bMZ— 𝓇𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@thinklikegemini) December 18, 2020
10.
Whatever, long as I don't see King Bach https://t.co/auRM6EUVEf— Black Marlins Man 💫 (@ampaveli) December 18, 2020
11.
Who let Kenya Barris be involved with the new Coming to America movie?! pic.twitter.com/Ah3dJbZ4dg— Jonathan Majors' Betrothed (@fab5ivediva) December 19, 2020
12.
If Teyanna Taylor and Wesley Snipes in it I’m definitely not watching, also African Twitter finna draggggg that shit and Americans when Coming To America 2 drops, diaspora wars gonna be on full tilt— Mansa Musa (@Wat_The_Mell) December 19, 2020
13.
Coming to America 2 can be terrible. Wouldn’t care. Just glad everyone’s alive and kicking. https://t.co/D7drMCnnxp— 🌊 (@DVMXNK) December 19, 2020
14.
Coming to America (1988)— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 17, 2020
Coming 2 America (2021)
📷 @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/cVjUhkyml6
15.
I fully believe Tracy Morgan didn’t have to go through wardrobe for COMING 2 AMERICA. Those are his normal clothes. pic.twitter.com/GPELK6iZ8g— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 18, 2020