Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda

Posted December 19, 2020

Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic comedy Coming To America starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, was set for a theater release before having to pivot to Amazon Prime. Now that images from the anticipated film have been released, fans on Twitter are ready to pack their bags for Zamunda.

Amazon Studios released on Friday (Dec. 18) the first look images of Coming 2 America, featuring shots of fellow co-stars Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, and Tracy Morgan among others. Shari Headley and James Earl Jones also return to reprise their roles.

Coming 2 America finds Price Akeem Joffer [Murphy] ready to assume the throne of King from his father [Jones] and returns to Queens, N.Y. with Semmi [Hall] to find a lost son [Jermaine Fowler] who will be heir to the throne.

Like many other big films for 2020, Coming 2 America had to make the switch due to the pandemic still making it unsafe to head outdoors although help is said to be on the way. That said, the movie should definitely play just as well inside homes as it would in theaters if the images shared are any indication.

Check out the reaction to the images from Twitter below. Of course, not everyone seems thrilled.

