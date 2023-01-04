In The Kitchen: The Third ‘Tabitha Brown For Target’ Collection Revealed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last year, Target announced an ongoing partnership with actress, author and social media phenomenon Tabitha Brown , encompassing four limited-time-only collections. Celebrated for her daily doses of encouragement, Tabitha Brown teamed up with Target to deliver positive wellbeing and joy for guests through Brown’s vibrant and inspirational style. The collections span categories across apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining and more.

Tabitha Brown for Target is a progression of Target’s existing relationship with Brown, who has been an influencer partner for two years. She has inspired Target guests and team members alike with her joyful words of encouragement. In addition, this partnership is one of the many ways Target is continuing to support Black-owned businesses and partner with Black creators and designers, as part of the retailer’s Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment.

The first collection included apparel, swim and accessories items, in bright hues and bold patterns that are easy to mix and match. The second one was all about brightening up your home and expressing yourself with bold prints and colors. Pillows, mugs, vases, nesting trays and even chairs were included in the second installment.

Today (January 4), the third all-new limited-edition Tabitha Brown for Target collection has been revealed. The latest collection, in partnership with the two-time Emmy nominated actress, two-time New York Times bestselling author, and social media phenomenon is all about nourishment for the mind, body, and soul – offering an assortment of Tab-approved vegan food, cookware and kitchen essentials, tableware and entertaining items. The collection includes delightful everyday favorites for the kitchen and pantry that will bring love to every home and gathering.

Beginning Sunday, January 8, guests can shop the third Tabitha Brown for Target collection – with most items under $10 – on Target.com and in most Target stores. The collection will also be available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, while supplies last. Check out some photos of the new collection below!

In The Kitchen: The Third ‘Tabitha Brown For Target’ Collection Revealed was originally published on globalgrind.com