Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

Posted 21 hours ago

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That’s probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio.

However Destiny Odom, Odom’s daughter, took to instagram to tell a different story. Destiny alleges Lamar’s fiancé Sabrina Parr is physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below.

Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Sabrina Parr, Fiancé From Cleveland?

1. Swipe to see abuse claims from Lamar’s daughter Destiny…

2. FUN FACT: In 2015, Parr served a felony sentence for assault against her ex-husband, Antonio Davis (not the former NBA player)

Sis said she lost her home, car, kids, and business. Word has it the incident took place after her ex husband Antonio Davis believed she was having an affair after he found out she a second phone with questionable text messages. Davis testified that Parr punched and hit him on the back of the head with a trophy after he tried to leave the house. Parr maintained that Davis threw her against a wall and choked her, which is why she grabbed the trophy and hit him with it.

On January 26, Odom took to instagram with an emotional caption for his fiancée Sabrina. The post came not long after Sabrina seemed to delete their engagement Instagram post from November 2019.

3.

4. All seemed well just this past summer….

View this post on Instagram

The past few days haven’t been easy tryna keep this birthday party a secret @lamarodom . All the sneaking around and lying I been doing to hide this made you think I didn’t care about your birthday. That’s the furthest from the truth tho! I couldn’t wait to celebrate the day you were born! You are 40 years old and you are still here! Your life has so much meaning baby! Look at what you’ve done in just this year alone.... You wrote a book, you got healthy, you starred on a TV show, you started filming your own tv show, you learned how to overcome your addictions, you learned how to be with one woman, you began public speaking, you got Saved!! That’s just to name a few! You did this all in one year!!!! Just imagine what else God has in store for you! The day you were born is MAJOR to me. Today I wanted you to feel loved, honored, supported and happy because you deserve it! Happy birthday baby! I love you more than words I could ever type! #happy40thbirthdaylamar #lamarandsabrina #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a beautiful word from me to all my lovely ladies! I have failed A LOT at many things involving relationships and love. I have finally figured out the key to having success within yourself is to truly show love to yourself first and know exactly what you want! Showing love to yourself sometimes includes accepting that you need to be single and NOT date for a season in your life! . . If you’re in Atlanta this weekend, I want you to come out and listen to me speak on relationships from my perspective. (See my precious post and my story for more info on the speaking event. Or you can go to @pretty_girl_world Page to see the info). . . One mistake I use to make was getting out of one relationship and immediately beginning to date someone else! I just didn’t know any better and thought it was showing courage to move on quickly. When in reality the courageous thing to do would have been to sit down for a while and date myself. What are some things you can admit you made mistakes doing as far as relationships??? I want to discuss this below! ⬇️⬇️⬇️..... . . #selflove #girltalk #relationships #womenempowerment #womenhelpingwomen #msparrmotivates #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been through a lot of hard times... One that sticks out the most for me was when I was going through my divorce. Not the fact that the me and him weren’t going to be together anymore, but the totality of the situation. I had to separate my kids. I couldn’t answer a lot of their questions. I had the weight of going to jail and facing 2-8 years in prison on my back. I didn’t have time to stop and grieve because bills had to be paid and my daughter needed my presence. During that time which is arguably one of the hardest times of my life, I learned what I was truly made of! It was a very lonely time.... I learned how to truly grieve. I learned how to forgive. I learned what peace really looked like. I learned nothing is more important than peace! I learned what to do and what not to do in my next relationship. I learned how to create boundaries. I learned that a “NO” is a complete sentence that doesn’t require explanation! I learned how truly talented I was. I learned how real God was! As problems got worse around me I got better at dealing with them! It’s when I had nothing that my dreams were the biggest and issues became smaller! My focus changed. I drowned out the noise around me and put my head down and got to work! It was a situation I wish I could have avoided, but the fact that it happened and I made the best out of it is why I’m better today! Do yourself a favor and become better today! #wcw #msparrmotivates #sabrinaparr #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

I know today is Valentine’s Day and most of our timelines are filled with love and beautiful pictures, but I have a special message for all my single followers who don’t want to be single anymore! If you really want to find your soul mate “develop a friendship. Don’t be afraid to take things slow. If you create a real bond, it will be the foundation you need to weather any storm.” . . This is some of the BEST advice I received from this Ebook! “How to find your Soulmate in 90 days” is a MUST READ! Go to my story and follow the link or go to @thefreshlifebrand and order you a copy today! It’s an ebook with an automatic download so you can read it right now!!!! My prayer for all my single folks on today is peace, self love, and a different day come this time next year! #valentinesday2020

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

12.

