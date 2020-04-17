CLOSE
Is ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Netflix’s Answer to Social Distancing?

Posted April 17, 2020

Too Hot To Handle

Source: Netflix / Netflix


Netflix is stepping out in front of pop culture as the newest purveyor of trash tv.

Their latest offering, Too Hot To Handle, falls right in line with their other reality tv offerings: Love Is Blind and The Circle. However, it’s particularly relevant as the world continues to social distance from each other due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Abstinence is the name of the game in Too Hot to Handle. The show centers around a group of 20-somethings on a retreat. It’s governed by a A.I. cone named LANA who puts the contestants through various challenges, sends them on dates, and punishes them if they fail to remain chaste.

They’re not allowed to kiss, have sex or masturbate if they want to win the $100,000 prize at the end of the retreat. If any contestant breaks the rules, LANA calls them out. Each infraction brings down the total prize money based on the severity of the action.

Will you watch? Check out some of the early reactions below.

