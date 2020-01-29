CLOSE
HomeCelebrity News & Gossip

It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!

Posted 22 hours ago

Lanvin : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty


While every day could easily be dedicated to celebrate Gabrielle Union, today (Jan. 29) is officially that day!

Thanks to Ultra Violet, a fabulous feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women and other issues, it’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay!

This amazing thread pointed out what an amazing mother, wife, and actress Gabrielle is and her ability to tirelessly fight for others, including herself.

As a sexual assault survivor, she has been brave to share her story with us and talk about her own personal growth being a self-described “mean girl.”

 

The thread also pointed out that Gabby has used her platform to speak up for others including Terry Crews, who ungrateful self recently threw her under the bus after she was fired from America’s Got Talent.

 

And we can’t forget her undying support for Zion, who attended the Miami Pride Parade.

And of course, there’s that #Shadybaby Kaavia.

Of course, Black women, including myself, flocked to Twitter show our love for the amazing actress and everything she had done for us, including letting us find out voice, sticking up for ourself and even the courage to come as a survivor of sexual assault.

Take a look at all this love:

It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 week ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close