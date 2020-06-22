CLOSE
Ja Rule Going Hard For Papa Cristo’s Gyros In Fake Commercial For Charity Still Got Him Clowned

Posted June 22, 2020

Twitter Is Clowning Ja Rule For His Fake Papa Cristo's Commercial

Jefferey Atkins, aka Ja Rule, has once again become the laughing stock of Twitter, and it has nothing to do with struggle cheese sandwiches and models wanting to swim with pigs.

Ja Rule was the butt of Twitter’s jokes once again when a commercial featuring the “Holla, Holla” rapper going hard in the paint for a local gyro restaurant name Papa Cristos. In the commercial the looked like Ja did from his basement, Jeffery Atkins puts on his salesman hat hilariously tries his best to plug the Greek food while having some serious trouble trying to pronounce  “tzatziki” and “oktapodakia.”

Of course, Hip-Hop’s biggest bully and Ja Rule’s nemesis caught wind of the commercial and used the opportunity to clown his favorite punching bag. In a tweet, 50 Cent hilariously stated:

“This is what happens when you fuk with me, I’ll have you and your whole label selling Gyro’s go ahead try me!”

Now to be fair to Ja, it turns out that he did the commercial to help raise money for @NoKidHungry for a new TBS show called Celebrity Show-Off hosted by Mayim Bialik (Blossom). The catch is celebrities are challenged to “produce the most compelling content from their homes.” The longer he stays on the show, the more money he raises for his charity. Rule confirmed his participation in a tweet thanking Twitter for helping to make his fake commercial trend.

Unfortunately, when it comes to having Ja Rule, nothing can be taken seriously. A relatively good deed turned to out be great material for hilarity. At least he got 50 to unwillingly help him out in the process.

While we commend Jeffrey for looking out the local businesses, he still gonna catch these jokes. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions to Ja’s Papa Cristo’s commercial.

Close