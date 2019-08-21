CLOSE
Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like A Golden Statue

Posted 8 hours ago

Jackie Aina has been our go-to makeup guru since she launched her Youtube channel years ago. She’s taught us how to choose the right foundation our your skin tone, how to experiment with lip stick hues and which products to use to get her melanated glow. NARS is one of them. The makeup trendsetter recently attended NARS’ 25th anniversary celebration glowing like a golden statue.

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

To commemorate their milestone anniversary, NARS released 72 new lipstick shades including the lippy Jackie wore to their party, “Orgasm.”

Jackie also showed us her NARS foundation routine and topped it off with revealing which blush she coats her cheeks in.

According to Jackie, she uses their radiant longwear foundation in shade “Macao” and contours with their sheer glow foundation “Dark Coffee.” She highlights with “Truffle/Amande” and finishes the look with blush in the shade of “Hot Tin Roof.”

 

Jackie continues to evolve and is recognized as an authority in the industry. She recently released an eye shadow palate with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Get into more of her looks, below:

 

Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like A Golden Statue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

👀👀👀👀👀

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

@laviebyck came with me to NOLA to get me into this outfit for #essencefestival2019 @themuaalex stayed an extra day for my makeup. Definitely clocked some tips from her that I’ll be working into my makeup routine 😍I’ve been wearing the HECK out of this @xoxovirginhair curly bob all month because I genuinely love supporting her. @jessicarich makes THE hottest shoes in the game period. @thenubamboo just started her handmade jewelry business this year and I already see amazing things for her ❤️ thank you for my super cute bamboo earrings. I never thought hoops looked that good on me 😭 but everyone LOVED them! I know how to do my own makeup, I have dozens of wigs at home, I could’ve walked into a department store and spent a bag on a designer fit for this weekend and that’s sometimes fun too. But I chose not to. There’s nothing like being able to put my resources back into my community too. I will forever stan and put on for black women PERIOD 🗣🙌🏾 thank you to all of the amazing ladies who helped make this weekend extra special and making sure everything was perfect ❤️ and thank you to my honey @mrworksmarter for being a gentlemen as usual today and for my lovely photos 😘 also wearing @fentybeauty Body Lava!

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

mind the business that pays you‼️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

mind the business that pays you‼️

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

he gon buy me bucha if I ask for it

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

all these plugs 🔌 but no power 🙃

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

all this water and you still thirsty 🙄🙄

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

I love my melanin 💚

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

buttery ✨

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

