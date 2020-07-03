CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Bringing Herself To The Red Table Over August Alsina Allegations, Twitter Grabs Seat & Brings Jokes

Posted July 3, 2020

Jada Pinkett-Smith is calling someone to her infamous red table, and this time it’s herself.

On Thursday (Jul 2), the matriarch of the Smith brood took to Twitter to share the news that she planned on addressing recent allegations that she had a permitted affair with singer and honorary “son” on an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

As previously reported, earlier this week while promoting his new project,  The Product III: State of Emergency, loose-lipped singer August Alsina dropped more tea regarding his alleged affair with the Girl’s Trip actress, adding that her husband, Will Smith, gave him his blessing.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times. And it not involving romanticism…He gave me his blessing…I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” Alsina said.

While reps for Jada Pinkett-Smith immediately denied the allegations, that didn’t stop fans from digging up old rumors about the iconic Hollywood couple, that the two have had an open marriage for years.

With the jokes flying for days since the news broke, there were few fans that kindly reminded those in the dragging party that their own relationships before trying to come at a couple that has been married for more than 20 years.

 

Although many hope that Mrs. Smith drops the details confirming that the permission affair went down, many believe that Jada will simply be Jada and avoid giving a true answer.

Whether it’s true or not, we will continue to say JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR AND ELIJAH MCCLAIN until their killers are brought to justice.

Check out a few of the hilarious jokes Twitter had flying below.

