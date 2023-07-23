Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Health In Instagram Video, Social Media Is Happy To See He Is Doing Well

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jamie Foxx is finally speaking to his fans and letting them know he is doing fine while addressing the fact that he was dealing with serious health issues and providing an update on his recovery.

Friday night (July 22), the Oscar-winning actor, comedian, and musician hopped on his Instagram account to share a video with the caption, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people, and God got me through…. .”

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages.I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx begins his video saying. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man.”

Foxx took time to address the big question as to why we never saw him in the hospital after falling ill, telling his fans that he did not want them to see him hooked up to tubes, but instead rather them see him laughing and cracking jokes.

Jamie Foxx Thanked His Daughter & Sister For Saving His Life

His video could also serve as an attempt to get in front of the wild conspiracy theories running rampant about him while protecting his daughter, who did her best to keep fans informed while keeping her father’s health status private.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,” Foxx said. “So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. And y’all know they kept it airtight. They ain’t let nothing out. They protected me.”

His Sense of Humor Is Still On Point

In typical Jamie Foxx fashion, he added a little humor, making fun of the rampant speculation that he was paralyzed or blind while fighting back tears. He also joked that he was not a clone, another wild conspiracy theory running loose on social media. It could also serve as a plug for his new Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone starring Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris.

He did confirm he was “very ill” and that he did experience “potholes” while on the road to recovery.

Social Media Reactions

As expected, social media, his fans, and friends were happy to see him healthy.

“God continue to bless you my brother! Happy as hell you’re doing better and looking good Champ! Can’t wait to see you again. ,” LeBron James wrote in the comments.

“I’m gonna bear hug the fuck outta you when I see you again ,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson added.

“I love you brother!!” Michael B. Jordan added.

We’re glad to see Jamie Foxx is doing well, and so is Twitter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

