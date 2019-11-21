CLOSE
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE With This Thirst Trap On The ‘Gram

Posted November 21, 2019

Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE With This Thirst Trap On The 'Gram

1. Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCM Everyday

View this post on Instagram

Good Mornin’ 💦

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Jason Derulo knew exactly what he was doing when he posted this thirst-trappy photo of his oiled and chiseled body in Bali. Can’t you just see his pectorals popping out at you! Derulo is living his best life as he travels around the world and recently jumped off a building, (which you can see on Instagram). The “Swalla” singer’s is on the media trail for his role in the upcoming live-action “Cats” movie. “Cats walk in a different way. We got from two feet to four feet. We’re not just regular cats, we’re cat people,” he said during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. We know what cat is jumping now!

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

It’s always summer somewhere.. #Dubai

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#flexfriday

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning #bahrain

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Taking over Dubai this weekend!🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

What do you think I’m looking at??

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Shawty look good in the M O O N L I G H T

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Let’s keep this private

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

11.

Photos
