CLOSE
HomeFashion & Style

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, ‘It’s Mauve’

Posted January 26, 2020

Jay Z doesn’t have to try to stand out, he’s always the most respected man in the room, but when he showed up to his annual Roc Nation Grammy’s brunch he became the most fashionable man in the room.

Hov showed up to his annual Roc Nation brunch in stellar style. He donned a mauve suit that stood out in every picture he took. After he partied and posed in perfectly choreographed photos with his rich celebrity friends, he departed from the party with the queen Beyonce.

While walking to their truck, a fan attempted to compliment Hov’s suit, but didn’t do it justice when he simply called it “pink.” To which, Hov quipped, “It’s mauve bro.”

Wha the perfect way to end a boozy brunch date with Black excellence. Enjoy the clip and photos below:

View this post on Instagram

The Carters leaving the Roc Nation Brunch! #beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@rumiyonce) on

Jay Z Corrects Fan Who Calls His Suit Pink, ‘It’s Mauve’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

2. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

3. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch

4. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25:(L-R) Guest, Quincy Brown, Jay-Z, June Ambrose, Mark Pitts, Sean Combs and Joey Bada$$ attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,june,june ambrose,joey bada$$,quincy brown

5. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,beyonce knowles

6. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Guests including Jay-Z, Christian Combs, Kareem Burke, Juan Perez,Sean Combs, Joey Bada$$, Leonard Fournette, Meek Mill and Dez Bryant toast during 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,guest,brunch,meek mill,christian combs,dez bryant,joey bada$$,leonard fournette

7. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Juan Perez, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Kareem Burke attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,dj khaled,sean combs,brunch

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close