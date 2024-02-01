Jay-Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Isn’t Happening

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z andwill not host their annual pre-Grammy brunch party this year, according to Page Six . The celebrity publication is reporting a source has confirmed the cancellation. The source did not, however, name a specific reason as to why.

The brunches have been held off and on over the past years due to COVID and other factors. Historically, Jay-Z’s brunch has fallen during the end of January or the beginning of February. This year’s soiree would have marked the 13th iteration.

Since 2011, the Roc Nation brunch has become a highly anticipated event during the mega-Grammy party weekend. Amid a busy awards season, the brunch serves as a platform for artists, executives, and influencers in the music business (and beyond) to come together in an informal setting ahead of the Grammy Awards.

The Roc Nation Guest List: One Of The Hottest Tickets In Town

The guest list is forever filled with the Black Hollywood elite and is one of the hottest tickets in town. Past guests have included Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Lil Uzi Vurt, Lil Kim, Kevin Hart, Janelle Monae, Lauren London, Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, and, of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Because of this star power and exclusivity, Jay-Z’s afternoon soiree quickly gained recognition and attention.

The brunches’ illustrious locations, decor, and swag have also made headlines over the past few years. Just before the pandemic, Roc Nation held one of the swankiest events ever.

On January 25, 2020, guests were escorted to the Beverly Hills event venue in black shuttle buses. According to Billboard, after about 40 minutes, attendees then arrived at an elegant mansion towering over the city. Food options included D’usse-infused Spanish chocolate churros and mini waffles. PUMA sponsored slippers and “goodbye swag.” Talk about a nice time in the name of music royalty!

While we will miss the Roc Nation brunch’s happenings and moments of Black excellence, there will be no doubt several other opportunities to see celebrities and their stand-out style. We’re counting down to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, and we hear the parties are already lit!

In the meantime, take a look at a few star-worthy Roc Nation brunch moments below.

Jay-Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Isn’t Happening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com