Jay-Z’s “Queen Of The Come Up” Line Towards Kim Kardashian On New DMX Song Has Fans Divided

Posted May 29, 2021

The hype surrounding DMX’s highly-anticipated posthumous album Exodus was already at a peak high, but of course Jay-Z would come along and add even more fanfare — and he’s doing it with a Kim Kardashian diss line at that!

First, take a listen of the late DMX’s new song titled “Bath Salts” featuring Nas and the man at hand, Jay-Z, to see what we’re referring to in the first place:

Yes, if you listened close enough you definitely heard Hov spitting the bar, “Come be my Kardashian, Queen of the come up.” While he actually doesn’t make reference to one Kardashian sister in specific, it goes without saying that his past relationship with Kim and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West hasn’t always been on the up and up.

The Jasmine Brand  speaks of an insider that says Jay and the wifey Beyoncé are still feeling a bit salty about Kanye’s political views over the past few years, even  allegedly stating, “They are outraged over Kanye’s recent political rants. They think Kanye is a disgrace, and is only doing this for attention.”

Whether or not S. Carter’s beef with Yeezy is a good reason to give bars to his ex lady is neither here nor there, but some music fans have been sounding off heavy on social media with feedback.

From the ones who were here for the petty jabs, to those that wondered why a married man was even asking for someone to “come be my Kardashian” — where you at, Bey?! — we put together some interesting Twitter reactions that we think you all will enjoy.

Go stream Exodus, the new posthumous album by DMX, right now on all DSPs. R.I.P., big homie.

Jay-Z’s “Queen Of The Come Up” Line Towards Kim Kardashian On New DMX Song Has Fans Divided  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

