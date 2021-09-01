HomeNews

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious ‘Heaux Tales’ From Fans On Instagram

Posted 16 hours ago

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan has established herself long ago as a singer and songwriter unafraid to talk about the grittier aspects of love, sex, and the like. After posing a question to her Instagram Story feed, the Heaux Tales artists might have a lot more material after fans shared some salacious stories about their romantic exploits and situations.

Sullivan, 34, used the question feature on Instagram asking, “Tell me a secret you’ll never tell your partner” and the answers were over the top confessionals as expected. Behind the veil of anonymity, people confessed to sleeping with their partners’ parents, saying that their past partners were way better in bed, and even shamed one guy’s looks but chooses to stick around because the person liked the mother.

With each reply, Sullivan used some expert imagery and memes, but also expressed that some of the responses caught her off guard. Much like her aforementioned EP, folks out there in social media land are in some tough spots and they might want to get out of dodge. Overall, it doesn’t get too mean-spirited but some of the responses might be some of the wildest things we’ve seen on Instagram in a bit.

Twitter has gotten wind of Jazmine Sullivan giving folks a pathway to air out their personal business with a cloak of mystery. That’s a good choice because if some of this stuff got back to their partners, it’d be a lot of single people out here going into the fall and winter.

Check out the reactions below.

Jazmine Sullivan Gets Some Salacious 'Heaux Tales' From Fans On Instagram  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Inspiration strikes.

