Jhene Aiko Is The New Face Of Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation

If you’re a fan of makeup and a fan of, her latest collaboration with Kat Von D Beauty will definitely raise your brow. It was announced today Aiko is the new face of Kat Von D Beauty’s TRUE PORTRAIT Lightweight Medium Coverage Foundation that comes in 40 vegan shades.

Rihanna led the charge with her Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation that launched with 50 shades ranging to light tan to deep dark brown hues leading other beauty brands to incorporate more shades in their collection.

The collaboration has raised some concerns from some fans:

tell me WHY jhene would partner with kat von d … cmon girly i know u smarter than that 😩 — ✰ 𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 ✰ (@ti4nna) August 19, 2019

why would jhene partner with Kat von d — brendita♓ (@aguaabrendita) August 19, 2019

Other fans are excited for the collaboration.

I had no idea kat von D was a vegan and cruelty free makeup brand 🙌🏾 love to see it — rae bae💕 (@simplyraegan) August 20, 2019

Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation will cost you $36 and launches 9/2 on Sephora’s website and 9/10 in-stores.

