Joe Biden Heads To Waffle House After Presidential Debate

President Joe Biden didn’t let his debate performance stop him from hitting up one of Atlanta’s most popular late-night eateries, Waffle House.

After the debate on Thursday night, the President and First Lady Jill Biden pulled up to the Waffle House on Cobb Parkway SE in Cobb County to greet patrons and grab a late-night meal before leaving the city.

Biden’s Waffle House visit came directly after the first head-to-head debate between himself and Donald Trump.

Critics of the debate were harsh on Biden’s performance as he fought to keep his voice throughout the 90-minute debate, sometimes even visibly stumbled across his words as he tried to rebut Trump’s lies and man o’ man were there a lot of Trump lies.

According to CNN, Donald Trump lied more than 30 times during the debate, including false claims about Democratic-led states allowing babies to be executed after birth. Trump even said that every legal scholar and everybody in general wanted Roe v. Wade overturned, which is a blatant lie.

Regardless of the lies, Trump seemed more confident and coherent during the debate, which left many Democratic viewers questioning whether Biden has what it takes to defeat Trump come November.

Biden “just didn’t have the spark that we needed tonight,” Rosemarie DeAngelus, a Democrat from South Portland, Maine, told AP from her watch party at Broadway Bowl. Trump, she said, showed “more spunk or more vigor” even though all he did was lie.

Others watching admitted that Trump had the energy, but couldn’t help but feel dissatisfied with his answers.

“Trump is just deflecting in all the answers and he’s just lying,” Virginia Lopez of Texas told AP. “It doesn’t feel like a real debate.”

She also shared her thoughts on President Biden.

“Biden? I just feel like he’s too old,” she said.

Supporters of Biden thought he should have focused on the voters and ignored Trump altogether.

“I want to hear Joe Biden talking to the voters and ignoring the crazy man in the room,” Matthew Wilson, the Georgia Democratic Party’s vice chairman told AP.

It’s obvious that Joe Biden didn’t have the best of nights on the debate stage, but nothing eases a rough day like grits, pancakes, and eggs from Waffle House. And you best believe the Biden family took leftovers.

Check out the photos below from President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the Waffle House in Atlanta.

