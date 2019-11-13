CLOSE
John Legend Named “Sexiest Man Alive,” Twitter Isn’t Exactly Sure How This Happened

Posted November 13, 2019

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HUMOR-MARK TWAIN AWARD

Source: ALEX EDELMAN / Getty


No shots to John Legend but beyond his wife Chrissy Teigen, few would consider him a sex symbol but stranger things have happened. After landing the cover of PEOPLE magazine’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive,” Twitter has been firing off shot after slanderous shot towards the R&B singer while Teigen announced the news in a fashion as only she can.

Legend, 40, joins the likes of Idris Elba, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Blake Shelton among others as men who have graced the cover issue for the coveted nod. Teigen, who is a Jedi-level Twitter master, shared the news of her hubby getting the cover with humorous intent.

“[M]y secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!” Teigen tweeted.

While Teigen was no doubt stoked about the news, folks on Twitter are scratching their heads as to how the singer got the recognition as the sexiest man alive. Even Legend himself was a little taken aback and also self-aware, telling PEOPLE that, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure. Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title.”

Well, if Legend is on Twitter in the same fashion as his wife is, he’ll get an eyeful of what people think of his selection and we’re here to tell you, it’s pretty rough for the guy right now on the social media network. We’ve got the top reactions listed below. You can also read more at PEOPLE about Legend’s latest title.

Photo: Getty

