Jordan Brand Unveils The Air Jordan XXXV [Photos]

Michael Jordan has long retired from the NBA, but his top of the line signature sneakers are still evolving. Today (Sept. 24), Jordan Brand officially unveiled the Air Jordan XXXV.

The latest model takes another step with the Eclipse Plate 2.0 as the original was a feature of the previous Air Jordan XXXIV. The tech is utilized to make the most of the Zoom Air units that provide cushioning.

“The Air Jordan signature shoe has and will always be the most important shoe we make each year,” says Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, via a press statement. “Basketball is where the Jordan Brand started, and it’s where we’ll continue to invest in and advance our never-ending pursuit of excellence on the court.”

The Air Jordan 35 will feature premium materials, per the request of JB athletes and fans. The tongue should be familiar to sneakerheads as it harkens back directly to the Air Jordan V.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics was spotted recently with a pair, early, and naturally is singing the shoe’s praises.

“The XXXV is comfortable, supportive and lightweight, to the point that I don’t even feel like I’m wearing it,” says the NBA All-Star via a press statement. “I can play my style without even thinking about it. I was shocked that Jordan could take the Eclipse Plate in the XXXIV and upgrade it in the XXXV.”

The Center of Gravity colorway of the Air Jordan XXXV drops in China on September 27 at jordan.com and retailers, and will drop globally on October 17. The Warrior colorway hits October 21, the DNA colorway is out Nov. 11 and the Bayou Bosy color that Zion Williamson will be donning is out Nov. 30. A Morpho colorway will be out December 24.

Check out detailed photos of the Air Jordan XXXV below.

