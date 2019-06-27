CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Jordyn Woods Collection With BooHoo Is Here

Posted June 27, 2019

Twenty Celebrates It's Official Launch At TAO Los Angeles

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty


Kim Kardashian may think Kylie Jenner funded and supported Jordyn Wood’s life and family, but Jordyn is booked, blessed and busy with her BooHoo collection.

BoohooxJordyn just launched featuring dozens of pieces including, trousers, ruched dresses, asymmetrical cuts and off-the-shoulder looks that can supply you’re entire summer wardrobe.

The collections is a combination of purples, pinks, greens, blues, oranges, yellows and whites. Pretty much every color that looks gorgeous on melanin. Keep scrolling for more looks from the line.

Jordyn Woods Collection With BooHoo Is Here was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

#boohooxjordynwoods

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

#boohooxjordynwoods

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

7.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close