Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene

Posted June 15, 2021

Joseline Hernandez Birthday Bash Day Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Fans of Joseline’s Cabaret got an eye full during the latest episode of the reality television series. The self-appointed “Puerto Rican Princess” has been known to show a little skin in the past, but this go round, Joseline Hernandez took it all off in an uncensored scene that quickly began trending on Twitter.

Following the episode’s premiere, Hernandez took to Twitter to celebrate her trending triumph. Of course, social media had lots to say about the show’s scantily clad pool scene.

See a censored version of the now infamous nude scene in the gallery, plus Twitter’s reaction to the latest episode of Joseline’s Cabaret.

Joseline Hernandez Gets Twitter Hot & Bothered With Fully Nude TV Scene  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
Close