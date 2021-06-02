HomeFeature Story

Kanye West Allegedly Paid This Bartender $15K to Hear His Rant [Photos]

Posted June 2, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage


Many rappers hit the strip club and make it rain, Kanye West is no different. Well, kinda..Mr. West is trending after a strip club bartender shares a story on TikTok on how Kanye West paid her $15,000 just to listen to him rant. Now, speaking on the behalf of the culture, we’ve listened to Ye’s (many) rants for years…FOR FREE. Talk about being at the right place at the right time.

Anessa Rossi, bartender/influencer did a storytime on how it was meeting the Chicago legend. Where Kanye came to her strip club in downtown LA and went straight to the bar area, ordered water on the rocks. Did not throw a single dollar at any strippers but continued to have a deep conversation with Rossi. This is certainly very Kanye West-like (if true). Check out some photos of the lucky woman Anessa Rossi who allegedly made $15K just to listen to a Ye rant!

RELATED: Nick Cannon Gets Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant? Meet Alyssa Scott [Photos]

RELATED: Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]

Kanye West Allegedly Paid This Bartender $15K to Hear His Rant [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close