Kanye West Twitter Rant: “Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me”

Posted July 20, 2020

Kanye West

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty


After a wild news cycle following his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, Kayne West takes to Twitter with a sporadic spiral of tweets ranging from Shia ghosting him on a GAP photoshoot to a Drake exodus to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bringing a doctor to lock him up and the movie Get Out and more.

#PrayForKanye: Everything You Missed From Kanye West’s CalmYe Tweet and Delete Twitter Rant

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1285395145098096640?s=20

Close