Detroit femceeannounced her pregnancy, on Instagram this week, with a stunning maternity photoshoot in the daytime, then debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at thepremiere by night.

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, posed nude in sheer fabric while showing off her perfectly chocolate skin and round baby bump in photos by Q11 Photography. She captioned the photo, “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there and today it’s the bmf premiere I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”

Fast forward to the BMF premiere, later that night, when Kash Doll pulled up the red carpet in a black gown with thigh high split and Chanel purse.

Kash Doll makes her acting debut in the highly anticipating series on Starz. Art meets life in Kash Doll’s instance. Her character, “Monique, is a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life,” reads a press release.

Kash Doll wasn’t the only celeb showing out on the carpet, get into these other fly and fashionable celebs.

Kash Doll Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘BMF’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com