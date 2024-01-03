Katt Williams Lets Loose on Shannon Sharpe’s Podcast, X Erupts

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesday (January 3), the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast aired featuring veteran comedian Katt Williams as his guest. And Williams did not disappoint, as he spoke from the heart throughout the nearly three-hour episode on numerous subjects including refuting Cedric The Entertainer’s claim that he didn’t steal a joke from him to use during the Kings of Comedy tour.

Williams at times had the National Football League Hall of Famer and co-host of ESPN’s First Take alternate between being speechless and unable to control his laughter during the episode as he spoke his mind. He addressed Cedric’s claim that he didn’t steal his joke by explaining that the two along with Steve Harvey had settled the beef before but he had to tell the truth publicly since The Neighborhood star lied. “I have watched all these low-brow comedians come here and disrespect you in your face and tell you straight-up lies,” he began. Williams would then roast Cedric The Entertainer mercilessly. “You don’t think he’s a good comedian?” Sharpe asked. “The world doesn’t think that, sir. I have 12 comedy specials, he has four comedy specials that are not available on Netflix or Tubi,” Katt Williams responded.

The veteran comedian wouldn’t let up as he roasted troubled actor Jonathan Majors, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and others including Kim Kardashian during the episode. Williams was also characteristically upfront when Sharpe asked him about his life story, sharing his experiences about being homeless and also other facts not well known such as being a one-time member of the Nation of Islam while in Oakland, California as well as recalling his first time doing stand-up.

The episode evoked a tremendous reaction throughout social media, particularly when Williams lambasted Steve Harvey. The responses ranged from shock to reverence, with some pointing out how much the Emmy Award winner’s words resonated during the episode.

We’ve collected some of the best reactions from those who watched on X, formerly Twitter, below for you to check out.

