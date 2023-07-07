KeKe Palmer’s Boyfriend Shames Her for Appearance at Usher Concert; Social Media Erupts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Social Media has been in a frenzy for the past couple of days as KeKe Palmer was publicly outed by her boyfriend. Wednesday night, KeKe Palmer was in attendance at an Usher concert where she had a viral moment with the R&B Superstar. Cameras captured her being serenaded by Usher as he sung his hit “There Goes My Baby” while sharing an extended hug with her.

Everybody loved this interaction, but her lover. Darius Daulton, Palmer’s boyfriend, went on social media to express his disdain for his girlfriends appearance. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Daulton tweeted.

He went on to articulate his reasoning behind his disapproval of his girlfriend’s appearance that night. He believes that the social media world is very critical in regards to men’s feelings when the women they are dating make them uncomfortable with their appearance. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Daulton said in a tweet.

