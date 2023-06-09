LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelis famously expressed once that her milkshake brings all the boys to the yard but if recent reports are accurate, that same milkshake reels in old heads too. After news broke that Kelis and actor Bill Murray are dating, Twitter had a lot of comments.

Kelis, 43, and Bill Murray, 72, have been spotted together recently as the singer has been on a concert run of late with the Ghostbusters star watching from the side, according to the U.S. Sun which broke the story.

More from the U.S. Sun:

Sources say the pair were also together at the same hotel, and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in their native US.

They have reportedly bonded since Kelis’s second husband died in March last year, while Bill’s estranged wife passed away in 2021.

Father-of-six Bill was pictured during Kelis’s set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, South London.

The pair also posed for a cosy snap backstage.

A friend said: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.

Again, we want to be clear that neither Kelis nor Murray have confirmed the romance but that hasn’t stopped the speculation and the commentary online. If it is true, it would be one of the most unlikely celebrity romances we’ve seen in recent times but we wish them the best all the same.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

Photo: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Kelis & Bill Murray Are Reportedly Dating, Twitter Says The Milkshake Works On Old Heads Too was originally published on hiphopwired.com