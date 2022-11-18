Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Peter Rosenberg Over Goofy Beyoncé Question

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelly Rowland has a few gold and platinum plaques on her wall both as a member of Destiny’s Child and as a soloist, so it was weird seeing Peter Rosenberg make a completely unnecessary comparison. However, Ms. Rowland handled Rosenberg’s goofy question regarding Beyoncé with class and ease.

Kelly Rowland, 41, was a guest on Hot 97′s Ebro In The Morning alongside Marsai Martin and the pair discussed their new film Fantasy Football, their respective careers, and much more. Rosenberg directed a question toward Roland regarding her time with Destiny’s Child and asked the singer how she felt about being, quote, “second fiddle,” to Beyoncé adding that the star is the “brightest light” in her field. Without hesitation, Rowland corrected Rosenberg as she rightly should have.

“Here’s the thing, light attracts light. I am light. So I am a beautiful brown shining light. So I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s,” Rowland said on the Nov. 16 airing of Ebro In The Morning “I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves.”

Roland added, “So I don’t take somebody else trying to dim my light anymore for anybody else. I love Bey, I know that she’s a light. But I know that I’m a light too.”

Rosenberg completely missed the point Rowland made and tried to dig in once more but Rowland bobbed and weaved the audacity like a seasoned professional. And while the moment was cringeworthy as one can imagine, it appears that Rosenberg realizes that his line of questioning was, and we’re not mincing words here, messy at best.

On Twitter, folks reacted to Kelly Rowland snatching Peter Rosenberg up by his collar and correcting his narrow assessment of her career. We’ve got those reactions below.

