LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The California-born rapper is now being ridiculed online for wearing fake sneakers. It started when Instagram users somehow unearthed his alleged Finstagram, under an account named jojoruski.

The page is home to only 14 posts with his profile picture being a photo of Martinelli’s apple juice. Aside from having more than 500,000 followers, it looks like any another random burner account.

However there are shots of Lamar living his everyday life including videos of him playing basketball, never before seen selfies, photos of Tupac, Michael Jackson, and more.

But it’s a post from a few days ago that has the interview up in arms. He’s seen crouched down rocking a pair of Jordans; Flu Game 12s to be exact. But after further inspection, it’s pretty clear that the sneakers are fake.

The normally tumbled and pebbled leather is gone and replaced by a smoother alternative. The normally rounded laces are now flat, and the metal eyelets and tonal details are now a silver hue.

The rap superstar celebrated his 37th birthday on June 17 and the new kicks are how he’s celebrating, captioning the post, “how im coming for my bday.”

The photo dump features several shots of Lamar showing off his new fake kicks, the sales associate lacing them up for him, and another short clip of Lamar walking the rainy streets of New York with his questionable footwear.

Twitter’s glad Lamar’s having fun and not taking himself so seriously, while others think it’s sacrilegious. See the best reactions below.

Kendrick Lamar Trolls Fans By Rocking Fake Jordans, Twitter Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com