Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes From Laughter

Posted 20 hours ago

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


Actress, Kerry Washington better collect her coins because business is BOOMIN! The newest trend (or joke) is a face mask with Kerry Washington’s mouth on the front.

Now, why is somebody playing with our Kerry like that?! We have no clue..

Check out the mask below alongside Twitters reaction to it.

 

