Khloe Kardashian Asks For Help Finding A ‘Biracial Doll,’ Twitter Reminds Her That Her Daughter Is Black

Posted December 28, 2018

A+E Networks 2016 Winter TCA

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Man, oh man.

For reasons unbeknownst to us, Khloe Kardashian thought it was a good idea to ask the Internet for help finding a doll for her daughter True Thompson. Pretty innocent, huh? Well…it’s the type of doll she asked for that got Black Twitter buzzing.

The reality star wanted a “biracial doll.”

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll? Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look,” the 34-year-old mother wrote.

Yeah she tried it.

And while her stans were incredibly supportive, thankfully there were folks on Twitter that got her together. Here are some of the best tweets that reminded the reality star that her daughter is Black, why there is no reason for her to have a “biracial doll” and how she needs to follow Serena Williams’ lead with a doll like Qai Qai.

Khloe Kardashian Asks For Help Finding A ‘Biracial Doll,’ Twitter Reminds Her That Her Daughter Is Black was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close