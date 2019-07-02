CLOSE
Kid Cudi Collabs With New Era For Cleveland Indians Fitted [Photos]

Posted July 2, 2019

Can Kid Cudi do for the Cleveland Indians fitted what JAY-Z did for the “new blue Yankee”? Time will tell, but Cudder has officially collaborated with New Era on a fitted that’s kind of fire.

The New Era x Kid Cudi Cleveland Indians All-Star 59FIFTY® pays homage to the “Make Em Say” rapper’s hometown of Cleveland, that happens to host this year’s MLB All-Star Game. On the right side is the 2019 MLB All-Star Game logo and on the back is Kid Cudi’s name spelled out the below the traditional “C.”  None of the “Chief Wahoo” nonsense in sight.

The cap takes the usual Cleveland Indians’ ‘C’ logo but adds some drip effects. The limited-edition cap will be available starting at 11 am  ET on July 6 at Xhibition Cleveland and online at Xhibition.com. A day later, it will be available at 11 am ET on NewEraCap.com, KidCudi.com and MLB.com for a reasonable $45.

Check out detailed pics below.

 

