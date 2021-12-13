LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

celebrated her one-year anniversary with a lavish ceremony over the weekend and the pictures are everything!

Although the gospel singer married Jordan Kelly in a quiet wedding last year, the couple couldn’t have a full ceremony in the way they wanted to due to the pandemic. That all changed this weekend, however, when the couple had a full, lavish wedding ceremony to celebrate their one year of wedded bliss in Kierra’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The lavish ceremony was held at the Westin Cadillac in Detroit, Michigan, and was planned by wedding planners, Elle Audrey, and Lauren Dickens. The stunning white dress that The Clark Sisters actress wore during the ceremony was designed by Ese Azenabor while Kierra’s husband’s tux was designed by Times Square Custom Clothing.

The newlyweds were all smiles and let their love shine through as they posed for their beautiful wedding pictures in front of all of their closest family and friends. Check out some of our favorite photos from the lavish ceremony inside.

Kierra Sheard Kelly Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With A Glamorous Wedding Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com