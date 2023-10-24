100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The business powerhouse that is Kim Kardashian is now launching a line of SKIMS for men. The first offering for dudes will be available Thursday, Oct.26, for those interested in buying underwear, tees and socks.

Kardashian has been in the clothing game for just a few years, but the quality of goods and hype have led to men wanting to get in on the SKIMS craze of shapewear and cozy basics.

“We’ve never had a bigger request than to launch men’s,” Kardashian told GQ.

Jens Grede serves as CEO of SKIMS and has the numbers to prove that men are interested in the brand, especially since crossing over a bit in 2020 with the Boyfriend Collection, which reportedly has a 60,000-person waitlist, signaling they were on to something.

“Twenty percent of our traffic, and 10% of our customers, are already men,” says Grede, who himself wanted more male SKIMS gear. “That means we’ve had 50 million men coming to the site over the last few months.”

Kardashian reveals that the Boyfriend Collection was supposed to be the brand’s first foray into men’s offerings. Still, her brother Rob served as a sounding board for everything that needed to be improved about the product before it hit shelves.

So, they returned to the drawing board, and after three years, Kardashian and Grede are ready to go full force in their men’s offerings in three distinct lines: Cotton, Stretch and Sport.

None fully realize the SKIMS ethos of shapewear, but the Sports aspect was all over the first campaign with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, and Brazilian soccer gawd Neymar stripping down.

See how hyped social media is about the forthcoming collection below.

Kim Kardashian Announces SKIMS Is (Finally) Launching A Men’s Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com