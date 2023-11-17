Kim Porter Through The Years

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Porter would’ve celebrated her 53rd birthday on December 15, 2023. The model, actress, and mother of four was found dead in her Los Angeles home after suffering cardiac arrest on November 15, 2018. Her sudden death sent a jolt through the entertainment industry, as Porter was a healthy, vibrant woman who was abruptly taken from the earth after an unexpected battle with pneumonia.

According to the coroner, Porter had a sore throat on November 7, which escalated to a 102-degree fever on November 12. She was tested for the flu and strep; both tests returned negative. The doctors prescribed antibiotics, painkillers, and vitamins, and two days later, Porter’s temperature returned to the standard 96 degrees. The Georgia-born beauty was found not breathing on November 15.

Porter left behind four children. Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, is the eldest of the clan, and his biological father is R&B singer Al B. Sure. She had Christian Combs, 25, and twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 16, with media mogul Sean “P-Diddy” Combs.

On the anniversary of Porter’s death, her eldest son Quincy posted a reel of them over the years.

In a caption, he wrote, “I miss you so much mommy. Thank Q to everyone for all the outreach and love yall continue to show my Queen. .”

Porter’s other son Christian also posted a tribute to his mother. “I Love you and Miss you Soo soo soo sooo much mommy !!!!! Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you , or feel your presence I love you so much !! #FOREVERKP ,” he wrote.

On November 16, Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “P Diddy” Combs with claims of abuse, sex trafficking, and rape. The claims come almost five years to the date of Porter’s demise. As the story continues to unfold in the media, we want to shift the conversation to highlight the strength and courage of both Ventura and Porter.

In honor of the five year anniversary of Kim Porter’s death, take a look at photos of her through the years.

Kim Porter Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com