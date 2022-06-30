Kimberly Elise Ridiculed For Saying Roe V. Wade Overturning Will Save “Millions of Babies”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Veteran actress Kimberly Elise is known for playing the character that you usually sympathize for, whether it’s her epic tear-jerker of a role in the 1996 classic Set It Off or becoming a “shero” for sisters everywhere in Tyler Perry’s 2005 breakout film Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Unfortunately, she’s lived long enough to see herself now become the villain after being publicly criticized for putting her support behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and subsequently put an end to abortion rights in many states.

In a post made a few days ago on her Instagram, Elise wrote, “Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe. V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod.” A look at her IG feed shows that she’s recently dedicated her life to being less of a Hollywood siren and more of a, per her bio, “grateful servant to Yeshua Hamashiach.”

Although comments have been blocked on her page, reposts like the one seen above via The Shade Room garnered a variety of reactions from those who both agree and disagree with Kimberly Elise’s stance as a pro-lifer. One person on Twitter wrote in her defense, “We must protect our babies by any means. Abortion is population control for blacks.” On the other side, another in opposition commented, “Millions of babies will saved and thousands will die due to poverty or poor healthcare. No one wants to drink that tea tho.” [sic]

The freedom to express your opinion without public scrutiny should be given equally, yet the one sharing should also do so with discretion. Although the once-celebrated actress is very well in her right to post her opinion on her page, one look at news headlines everywhere would’ve made it clear that supporting a political decision that for the most part has been universally panned wouldn’t go over well in the public eye.

Take a look below at the various reactions to Kimberly Elise showing support for the overturning of Roe V. Wade, and let us know if you think she deserves the flack or is being wrongfully judged for not siding with the Left:

Kimberly Elise Ridiculed For Saying Roe V. Wade Overturning Will Save “Millions of Babies” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com