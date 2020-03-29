CLOSE
Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For COVID-19 Twitter Offers No Chill

Posted March 29, 2020

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks

Source: Paul Bereswill / Getty


New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for Coronavirus. While there isn’t anything funny about anyone dealing with COVID-19, plenty of people on basketball Twitter refused to exercise any chill.

Last night (March 28), the team announced their owner had tested positive and was in self-isolation after experiencing minimal symptoms.

One question that arose was how was Dolan able to get tested when there is a shortage in New York City while it’s been recommended that people with mild symptoms not be tested. But, it shouldn’t be surprising since Dolan is super-rich and because NBA teams have been finessing tests for players and personnel for weeks.

And it must be noted that Dolan said up a fund for Knicks employees to still get paid despite the NBA season’s suspension.

As for the reactions to the news, it’s clear that Dolan has fostered a lot of bad blood in this world. We’re not condoning the slander, we’re just going to document some of the most poignant, for archival purposes.

 

 

