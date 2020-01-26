Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Also Dead In Helicopter Crash

The world is reeling as news Kobe Bryant died sets in. It has been confirmed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on board and died in the crash. They were allegedly on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.
The 41-year-old great, who is regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, perished in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, TMZ reports.
Kobe’s private helicopter went down in Calabasas. He was among three other people on the flight, who all lost their lives when the copter suddenly went down.
According to reports, witnesses heard the engine sputtering before it crashed and erupted into flames.
Vanessa Bryant was not on board.
Kobe and Vanessa’s love stems back decades. The couple met in 1999 when Vanessa worked as a backup dancer and Kobe, a young phenom in the NBA. They got engaged after six months of dating. They famously got married, in 2001, without a pre-nup.
They had their first child Natalie Diamante Bryant, in 2003, Gianna Maria Onore Bryant in 2006, Bianka Bella Bryant in 2016 and Capri Kobe Bryant in 2019.
We are devastated by this news and uplifting the Bryant family in prayer.
1. Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
2. Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
3. Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant seated courtside with his family looks on during a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers retired Bryant's #8 and #24 jersey during halftime ceremony.
4. Utah Jazz v Los Angeles LakersSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his wife Vanessa Bryant after retiring from basketball scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Bryant played his last game as a Laker and retired from basketball.
5. Kobe Bryant & Vanessa BryantSource:Getty
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa during GQ Magazine 2004 NBA All Star Party at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, United States.