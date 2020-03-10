CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos

Posted March 10, 2020

Lala anthony

Source: Getty / Getty

Lala Anthony has ben serving looks for quite some time. Ms. Anthony took a  vacation to Punta Cana and brought some photos to our IG newsfeed that are worthy of a second look! While the father of her child Carmelo Anthony has been making a tremendous comeback in the NBA joining the scorching hot Portland Trailblazers. Lala was posted up on the beach living her best life! She also brought her son for some Kiyan out to Punta Cana for the fun. Check all the photos from the Anthony’s vacation below!

 

Related: Gary’s Tea: Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Depart From Royal Duties, Lala Anthony May Be Dating Again

Lala Anthony Punta Cana Vacation Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

A vibe ☀️🇩🇴☀️

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

All weekend long 🇩🇴🇩🇴

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

3.

4.

5.

Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close