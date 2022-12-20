Last-Minute Gifts For The Wildest People In Your Family

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s that time again, people!

Ok, well, it’s actually been that time, but this week is sure to be a heavy period of shopping for all the procrastinators of the world and those just too busy working in order to even afford the gift-giving season. If you’ll be one of the many celebrating Christmas in a few days, thankfully there’s still some time left to get the perfect presents for everyone in your family. As an added bonus, we even curated a cool list of last-minute gifts tailored to the more “eccentric” members that you call kinfolk.

Oh, and if you haven’t done it already, finally get that tree up too!

RELATED: The Ultimate Black-Owned Gift Guide For Everyone In Your Life

It’s perfectly understandable to wait until the last minute to start getting gifts. The pre-holiday sales? The post-holiday sales? The simple sport of holiday shopping? There’s more than a handful of reasons why now is the perfect time to start checking off the names on your Christmas list.

The items you’ll see below vary based category and the person getting it, ranging from music tickets to some of the most anticipated concerts of 2023 for that audiophile in your life or the latest tech for your Metaverse-obsessed cousin. Oh yeah, and we even looked out for the freak aunties out there, too — sex toys galore!

In short, follow this helpful shopping guide and you’ll be guaranteed to go down in holiday history as Santa’s best helper. Think of it as our gift this season to you and the ones you love the most. You’re welcome in advanced!

Keep scrolling to check out a range of perfect last-minute gifts that your family will be very grateful for later. Just make sure to pick the right gift for the right one:

Last-Minute Gifts For The Wildest People In Your Family was originally published on blackamericaweb.com