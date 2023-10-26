Laugh Now, Scream Later: Some Of The Funniest Scary Movies

When it comes to horror films, most people think of blood, guts, and jump scares. However, there are some movies that put a funny twist on the genre and make us laugh instead of scream.
As you will see, these horror movies have found a way to incorporate comedy into the genre without taking away from the scares. They provide a refreshing take on traditional horror films and show that laughter can also be a form of catharsis for fear. So next time you’re in the mood for something funny and spooky, give one of these movies a try. Who knows, it might become your new favorite! And who says horror can’t be fun?
Here is a list of some of the funniest horror movies that will have you dying from laughter instead of fright.
1. The Blackening
A group of college friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend at a remote cabin, only to find themselves playing a game with a killer and trying to avoid the stereotypical horror movie troupes that has haunted Black folks for years.
2. Shaun of the Dead
This zombie comedy follows two friends, Shaun and Ed, as they try to survive a zombie apocalypse. With witty humor and clever references to other classic horror films, Shaun of the Dead has become a cult favorite among horror and comedy fans alike.
3. Zombieland
Another zombie comedy makes the list with Zombieland, a post-apocalyptic adventure that follows a group of survivors as they navigate their way through a world filled with zombies. With an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, this movie is both funny and action-packed.
4. The Cabin in the Woods
This horror comedy takes a satirical look at classic horror movie tropes as five friends visit a remote cabin and are terrorized by supernatural forces. With unexpected plot twists and witty commentary on the horror genre, The Cabin in the Woods is a must-watch for any fan of scary movies.
5. Vampire In Brooklyn
The 1995 horror comedy movie ‘Vampire In Brooklyn’ was directed by Wes Craven and starred Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Allen Payne, and Kadeem Hardison. The story revolves around Maximillian (Eddie Murphy), the last vampire in a Caribbean bloodline who is searching for his mate. He finds Rita (Angela Bassett) who he believes to be his long-lost love but she initially rejects him.
6. What We Do in the Shadows
This mockumentary follows a group of vampires living together as roommates in modern-day New Zealand. With deadpan humor and hilarious vampire hijinks, this film puts a funny spin on the classic horror creature.
7. Beetlejuice
While not traditionally thought of as a horror movie, Beetlejuice has its fair share of spooky moments and dark humor. This Tim Burton classic follows the ghosts of a recently deceased couple as they try to rid their home of the new living owners with the help of a mischievous “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice.
8. Scary Movie
Last but not least, we have the parody film that pokes fun at all the popular horror movies of the 90s and early 2000s. With a star-studded cast including Regina Hall, Anna Faris, and Marlon Wayans, Scary Movie is a hilarious take on classic horror tropes and characters.