Lauren London doesn’t make appearances often, but when she does, sis steps out! The beloved actress hit the black carpet of Netflix’s You People premiere looking pretty in pink. London, who stars in the comedy alongside Eddie Murphy, Nia Long and Jonah Hill, served in a pink velvet mini dress by Alex Perry and Femme La strappy sandals.

London’s co-star Nia Long also looked stunning and radiant serving fresh face in a white strapless gown. In a viral video, Long can be seen sharing a carpet moment with Yung Miami who looked fab in a black off-the-shoulder look.

The melanin overfloweth and the ladies were glowing, keep scrolling to see all the looks from the star-studded party. Catch You People on Netflix on January 27.

Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com