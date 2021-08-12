LeVar Burton Will Not Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Twitter Is Not Feeling The Game Show’s Final Answer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jeopardy! has found its hosts. Unfortunately, it’s not who we wanted, and Twitter is BIG MAD.

Replacing the late Alex Trebeck is no small task, with many fans of the iconic gameshow throwing out names of people they deemed worthy of hosting the show. One of those names was LeVar Burton, who many believed was a no-brainer after he initially expressed interest in being a guest host with fans helping in the push to get on him and the show, and it worked.

Burton understood the assignment during his time as the trivia show’s host but didn’t impress the folks running the show to land the job. The game show’s production team confirmed on Wednesday (Aug.11) rumors of Mike Richards landing the highly coveted job as host of Jeopardy! Richards joined the game show as an executive producer last year and will host the daily version of the show.

The production team also announced that Mayim Bialik of Blossom and The Big Bang Theory would host “spinoff specials,” beginning with the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Despite not landing the job, the Reading Rainbow host remained upbeat, writing on Twitter, ” I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing, and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

The same can’t be said for his passionate supporters who really wanted Burton to take over Trebek, who passed away in November.

Welp.

Maybe there is something better written in the stars for Burton, like a brand new game show. Until then, you can peep more reactions to Jeopardy!’s production team getting the final answer wrong in the gallery below.

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

