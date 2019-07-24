CLOSE
Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter

Posted July 24, 2019

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Lil Duval woke up this morning, like he does every morning, and went out his way to troll women…particularly Black women. We admit, some of his status updates are funny as he tallies hot girl points on the daily, but his latest social media update is getting him dragged and rightfully so (which is probably apart of his master plan).

Duval joined the likes of Meek Mil and Chris Brown when he stepped on digital soapbox to  offer his opinion on women’s business. According to Duval, he doesn’t like when women wear “big curly bushy hair” like the lion king. *Insert face palm emoji here*

We’re not sure if this is all a joke especially since he is a comedian and constantly trolling us, but we’re here for the comments. Keep scrolling…

Lil Duval Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Big Curly Bushy Hair,’ Gets His Lil A** Dragged On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

