Lil Duval Tweets That He Hates Afros, Twitter Drags Him By The Goatee #LilDuval

Posted July 24, 2019

At this point, Lil Duval is an expert level troll who uses his massive platform to stir up debate and controversy with ease. This time, the comedian and part-time musician was critical of Black women wearing the afro hairstyle and the Twitter dragging has commenced.

Duval’s latest salvo took place Wednesday morning (July 24) when he wrote the following:

I hate the big curly bushy hair look. I’m not saying stop wearing it ladies i personally just don’t like it. I like every other style tho especially the straight hair look. But that big Afro lion sh*t no can do

On Instagram, Lil Duval doubled down on his critique of the big, curly hairstyle with an image of a woman with a mass of hair, writing in the caption, “[t]his the hair style i don’t like. Maybe one day but after a while sh*t start looking crazy to me kinda like driving a lime green box Chevy everyday to work.”

Duval is clearly unbothered, posting on his Instagram an unflattering shirtless image of himself inviting the slander that is sure to come.

Check out the reactions to Lil Duval’s afro slander below.

