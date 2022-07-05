LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Stars like Lil Kim, Ashanti, City Girls, and Patti LaBelle shut down the Ceasars Dome on Sunday night with their performances, and their fashions also lit up the stage. From sexy bodysuits to eye-catching colors, the celebs brought their A-game!

Without further ado, get into how our favorites fabulously closed out Essence Fest!

Lil Kim, Ashanti, The City Girls, And More Close Out Essence Fest In Style

1. Marsai Martin Source:Getty Marsai Martin spoke on the stage at the Essence Fest concert wearing an oversized green, denim jacket and matching shorts that were both adorned with colorful jewels.

2. City Girls Source:Getty City Girls never cease to bring the heat. They rocked the Ceasars Dome wearing white crop tops that read “Crop Top No Bra.” Yung Miami paired her top with cut up denim shorts that were embellished with patches. JT wore her crop top with similar denim shorts that were longer and unbuttoned, revealing her black thong.

3. Jazmine Sullivan Source:Getty Jazmine Sullivan captivated her audience in a bubble gum pink bodysuit worn over matching pants. She added flair to the look with a bright orange kimono and pink metallic platforms.

4. Ashanti Source:Getty Our Cover Star Ashanti knows how to work a look. She blessed the Essence Fest attendees with a black bodysuit accented by a gold belt. She wore a lace bra underneath the bodysuit and black thigh-high boots that took the getup to the next level. She topped the ensemble off with black, oversized shades.

5. Lil’ Kim Source:Getty Lil’ Kim wasn’t playing around as she belted out her hits in a black, see-through bodysuit accented by a D&G belt. She jazzed the garb up with a bejeweled jacket and matching boots. Her gold jewelry was the cherry on top of her fly look.

6. Patti LaBelle Source:Getty There’s never a dull style moment with Auntie Pattie! The “Lady Marmalade” singer sang her nostalgic hits in a shiny, red satin pantsuit that came equipped with a long train. Her beautiful gold mane went perfectly with her look and her blinged-out jewelry was popping!

7. Keke Palmer Source:Getty Keke Palmer embraced Marsai Martin backstage in a lovely orange pantsuit that went perfectly with her melanin. She brought her look together with gold earrings, orange nails, and clear sandals.

8. K. Michelle Source:Getty K. Michelle performed at the convention center serving body. She donned a red, satin short set that fit her curves to a tee.

9. Tamar Braxton Source:Getty Tamar went for comfort at the Essence Fest in a long sleeve cut-out dress with a fringe bottom. She paired her frock with high top sneakers.

10. Letoya Luckett Source:Getty Letoya Luckett looked radiant at the Essence Fest concerts in an oversized white and silver stripe blouse that she wore as a dress. She carried a small diamond-encrusted bag and wore silver ankle-strap heels and diamond jewelry as accessories.

11. Vice President Kamala Harris Source:Getty Essence Fest was so lit that our Vice President had to stop by! She spoke eloquently in a fuchsia pantsuit and beige pumps.

12. Ryan Destiny Source:Getty Ryan Destiny mixed cute and comfy with a black graphic t-shirt, army fatigue cargo pants, and electric blue sandals.