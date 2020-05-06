CLOSE
Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed

Posted 14 hours ago

Global Citizen Together At Home

Source: Getty Images / Getty


Being stuck in the house day in and day out can wear on your confidence. But our girl Lizzo is here to remind us that we’re all bad b*tches.

Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine

“Who told you you could be this cute?” Lizzo asks rhetorically while serving body in the mirror before giving us a side profile and wiggling her bottom in red shorts.

View this post on Instagram

Every time u walk by a mirror I want u to hear this 😫

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Truth Hurts pop star’s page, it is a ode to self-love. From burning sage while meditating to find the right light that shows off her skin in its dewey glory, Lizzo’s platform has transformed into a tranquil space for her fans.

 

Lizzo Just Gave Us The Bad B*tch Affirmation We Needed  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Loving The Skin You’re In

View this post on Instagram

Playing with light inside and out...

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

It’s golden hour somewhere and Lizzo found the perfect spot in the light to admire her glowing skin. Self-care involves loving the skin you’re in so you can always find the beauty in it.

2. Admiration

And on her birthday, she posted a self-portrait that showed the “Truth Hurts” singer in her glory. A self-portrait is a great way to remind yourself of your beauty while getting creative.

3. Body Positivity

Lizzo is one of the most confident women we know, but even confident women have insecure days so Lizzo tapped her fans to help her boost her confidence by helping them boost theirs. “Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today,” she challenged.

4. Flirting With Blueface

View this post on Instagram

Blueface babyyy 💸

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Who doesn’t love a harmless flirt while social distancing. Lizzo is single, confident an sexy and it’s what keeps men gravitating toward her.

5. Self-Care Through Meditation

Burning some sage and playing an instrument (or listening to music) is the ultimate backdrop for self-care. 

