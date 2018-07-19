The reality star has had plenty of famous loves before finding her Prince charming.

Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History Before Getting Engaged was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Karlie Redd is officially engaged to mystery man Maurice “Mo” Fayne. But she had to kiss a few frogs before meeting her Prince.

2. Aaron Reid (L.A. Reid’s son) Aaron and Karlie dated back in 2012 when she first started out on LHHATL.

3. Judging by this 6 year old tweet, Aaron was on it for a while before they got together. @KARLIEREDD I started doing that a long time ago!!! — AR (@RockstarReid) November 12, 2012

4. Roscoe Dash She had a brief stint with Roscoe Dash in 2012, but according to this vide, he turned down that opportunity to date her.

5. Benzino During her first two seasons on LHH, Karlie was boo’d up with Benzino — before he got married to Althea. Karlie even leaked nude photos of Zino after the break up.

6. Yung Joc 2015 was the beginning of Karlie’s roller coaster relationship with Joc — which lasted 2 1/2 seasons on the show.

7. Lyfe Jennings During one of her splits from Joc, Karlie began dating Lyfe; who wound up giving her a “breakup” ring.

8. Jeremih Karlie and Jeremih had a brief romantic stint in season 3 of LHH.

9. Scrapp Deleon Let’s not forget her relationship with jail boo thang Scrapp in 2015.

10. Caesar from Black Ink Most of us thought these two were a match made in heaven. But the love affair didn’t last.