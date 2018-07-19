HomeFeature Story

Love & Hookups: Karlie Redd’s Krazy Dating History Before Getting Engaged

Posted July 19, 2018

The reality star has had plenty of famous loves before finding her Prince charming.

1. Karlie Redd is officially engaged to mystery man Maurice “Mo” Fayne.

But she had to kiss a few frogs before meeting her Prince.

2. Aaron Reid (L.A. Reid’s son)

Aaron and Karlie dated back in 2012 when she first started out on LHHATL.

3. Judging by this 6 year old tweet, Aaron was on it for a while before they got together.

4. Roscoe Dash

She had a brief stint with Roscoe Dash in 2012, but according to this vide, he turned down that opportunity to date her.

5. Benzino

During her first two seasons on LHH, Karlie was boo’d up with Benzino — before he got married to Althea. Karlie even leaked nude photos of Zino after the break up.

6. Yung Joc

2015 was the beginning of Karlie’s roller coaster relationship with Joc — which lasted 2 1/2 seasons on the show.

7. Lyfe Jennings

During one of her splits from Joc, Karlie began dating Lyfe; who wound up giving her a “breakup” ring.

8. Jeremih

Karlie and Jeremih had a brief romantic stint in season 3 of LHH.

9. Scrapp Deleon

Let’s not forget her relationship with jail boo thang Scrapp in 2015.

10. Caesar from Black Ink

Most of us thought these two were a match made in heaven. But the love affair didn’t last.

11. Sean Garrett

Her relationship with Sean Garrett was over before the season ended.

