Love Is In The Air: A Look at 2023’s Newest Celebrity Couples

1. Lori Harvey & Damson Idris If we know one thing, it is the fact that Lori Harvey will not have to worry about being single for long. Her latest flame (or victim, depending on who you ask) is Snowfall star Damson Idris. Following weeks of speculation on social media, Damson made their relationship IG official in January. This is kinda interesting, considering the fact that Damson is seemingly good friends with Lori’s ex, Michael B. Jordan. Well, if there’s one person that can handle the twitter heat, it’s Lori. #WeWantNDAs P.S. We definitely called this one, as they were featured in our list of the 7 Love Connection Predictions for 2023!

2. Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders Euphoria actress Storm Reid made her red carpet debut with her new man, Shedeur Sanders, at the LA premiere of her film Missing on January 12. Shedeur, in case you somehow don’t know, is a top-tier college quarterback who recently transferred from Jackson State to Colorado, shortly after his father, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, accepted their head coaching gig. The two have been keeping their relationship private, but Storm did drop a major hint with this IG post from September 2022, as the USC student celebrated with Shedeur and Deion following JSU’s victory over FAMU. How cute!

3. Ye & Bianca Censori Less than two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became finalized, Ye (f.k.a. Kanye West) reportedly tied the knot again. In January, reports surfaced that the embattled artist married Bianca Censori, a former architectural designer for his YEEZY brand. Prior to the alleged nuptials, the couple was spotted enjoying a meal at the Waldorf in Beverly Hills, where Ye did sport a ring on that finger. It appears that the wedding was strictly ceremonial, however, as there’s no record of a marriage license for them. We’ll see how this one turns out.

4. Chilli & Matthew Lawrence On January 3, TMZ confirmed that TLC member Chilli has found a new love in actor Matthew Lawrence. The two may have linked up back in August 2022 when they crossed paths in Waikiki Beach. They would later be spotted together at the beach, talking and soaking up the sun. It looks like the two are getting serious, as the Boy Meets World alum spent both Thanksgiving AND Christmas with Chilli and her family in Atlanta. Chilli’s rep told People, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together.”