Lovers & Friends Style: Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Christina Aguilera & More Heat Up The Stage

Usher’shas become increasingly popular amid the singer’s highly-praised Las Vegas residency. The stars were in the building, this weekend, and all eyes were on the entertainer following shocking allegations he was jumped in a physical altercation withUsher, who hosted the rollerskating-themed event, took to social media hours before his show to show his very untouched face despite original reports that claimed the singer suffered a bloody nose and bruising.

Usher being the consummate professional he is, hit the stage and didn’t miss a beat. While the jury is still out on what really went down between the two entertainers, the show was on and our favorite performers served just what the audience ordered. Our favorite songs and style.

As headliner (second to Mariah Carey), Usher brought the style as well as his guest-filled set. Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Lovers & Friends Festival.

